Bengaluru mourns DMK icon M Karunanidhi’s death

Published: 08th August 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief Karunanidhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, which has a sizeable population of Tamilians, bid farewell to DMK patriarch
M Karunanidhi on Tuesday evening. Candlelight vigils were held at some places in Ulsoor, Sivanachetty Garden, Banaswadi, as well as at the DMK state office at Ramachandrapuram.

Social media was filled with tributes by his followers. Many remembered the role Karunanidhi played when he was Chief Minister, in supporting JD(S) leader H D Devegowda in his successful bid to become the Prime Minister.

“Tamil Nadu has witnessed the loss of two great leaders in such a short duration. Karunanidhi was a strong leader of the DMK and his death is sure to weaken the party a lot. We will hold a memorial meeting for him on Wednesday,” said Ashish Parthasarathy, a resident of Jayanagar.

