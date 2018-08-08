Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Sudanese found dead in KR Puram, police suspect suicide

The family of the victim, however, cried foul saying that there was no reason for him to end his life.

Published: 08th August 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decomposed body of a South Sudanese was found at his home in KR Puram here on Tuesday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The family of the victim, however, cried foul saying that there was no reason for him to end his life.

The deceased, Ayom Matet Majak, was studying law at a private college in KR Puram and was residing in a rented house in Swatratra Nagar.

Police said the incident came to light on Tuesday when the house owner Jayavelu caught a foul smell emanating from the house and alerted the KR Puram police. Ayom is believed to have died four days ago. His body was found hanging.

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24X7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema