Bengaluru: Sudanese found dead in KR Puram, police suspect suicide

BENGALURU: The decomposed body of a South Sudanese was found at his home in KR Puram here on Tuesday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The family of the victim, however, cried foul saying that there was no reason for him to end his life.

The deceased, Ayom Matet Majak, was studying law at a private college in KR Puram and was residing in a rented house in Swatratra Nagar.

Police said the incident came to light on Tuesday when the house owner Jayavelu caught a foul smell emanating from the house and alerted the KR Puram police. Ayom is believed to have died four days ago. His body was found hanging.

