Civic activists gear up for fight with BBMP over re-opening of Mavallipura landfill

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Activists are up in arms with talk about the re-opening of the Mavallipura landfill for for a waste-to-energy plant. The landfill has remained closed since 2012 after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board directed the same due to mismanagement of the landfill by BBMP and its partner organisation. There were also massive protests by residents in and around the landfill, asking that it be shifted elsewhere.

In 2015, the BBMP had tried opening the landfill again, however, massive protests by residents stopped this. The Karnataka High Court has repeatedly asked for waste to be processed and disposed at the ward-level itself, without it reaching landfills.

Kathyayini Chamaraj, executive director, NGO Civic, says, "This is direct contempt of court orders. Bio-remediation needs to be done at landfills. The BBMP is supposed to issue tenders for calling firms that would do this. However, successive authorities keep saying that these tenders are being issued, but nothing happens on the ground. Those mountains of waste needs to be melted soon for the health of villagers."

Kathyayini further pointed out that measures such as health camps and mosquito drives in the area are only 'first-aids'. "They should do something about the leachate that has destroyed water sources. Villagers have been suffering with one health problem after another. Yet, despite the plant being shut, the mountains of waste still remain," she adds.

Leo Saldanha from the Environmental Support Group, who has been playing an active role in this fight, says he is coming up with a plan on how to tackle this problem. "The latest move by the BBMP is in contempt of all the court orders passed since 2012. The big babus are sleeping and making money, while nothing is being actually done," he says, adding, "We didn’t fight for twenty years demanding closure of landfills to see High Court orders being mocked at," he adds.

Despite repeated calls, Sarfaraz Khan, JC (SWM), BBMP, and Manjunatha Prasad, BBMP were unavailable for comment.