Home Cities Bengaluru

Gauri Lankesh murder accused in judicial custody

Suresh was arrested by the SIT on July 26, on charges of harbouring criminals, concealing design to commit offence and destroying evidence.

Published: 08th August 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Murdered senior journalist Gauri Lankesh (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suresh HL, the 36-year-old civil contractor arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, has been remanded in judicial custody by a city court.

Though the last day of his police custody was on Wednesday, the SIT officials produced him before the III Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on Tuesday itself, as they had completed his part of the investigation.

Suresh was arrested by the SIT on July 26, on charges of harbouring criminals, concealing design to commit offence and destroying evidence. He allegedly allowed the killers of Gauri Lankesh to stay in his house near Seegehalli Gate near Magadi Road. He was the 11th accused to be arrested in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gauri Lankesh murder accused Gauri Lankesh murder case Suresh HL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema