Gauri Lankesh murder accused in judicial custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suresh HL, the 36-year-old civil contractor arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, has been remanded in judicial custody by a city court.

Though the last day of his police custody was on Wednesday, the SIT officials produced him before the III Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on Tuesday itself, as they had completed his part of the investigation.

Suresh was arrested by the SIT on July 26, on charges of harbouring criminals, concealing design to commit offence and destroying evidence. He allegedly allowed the killers of Gauri Lankesh to stay in his house near Seegehalli Gate near Magadi Road. He was the 11th accused to be arrested in the case.