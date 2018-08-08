Home Cities Bengaluru

'Millenium Mams' on a mission to make women financially independent

The organisation was founded by Bishnu Dhanuka and Sanjay Bhuwania with the purpose of empowering women through financial literacy.

The team from Millenium Mams at an earlier event

BENGALURU: In an effort to bring about financial independence amongst women who don’t work in the mainstream, Millenium Mams’, a non-profit organisation, has been educating and empowering women on the financial front for the past 25 years. Celebrating their silver jubilee, the organisation will be holding theoretical training interspersed with practical factory visits for women, in the city. As many as 20 participants each from Kolkata and Bengaluru will come together, for the two-day event in the city.

In the 25-year journey of the organisation, Millenium Mams’ boasts of having trained over 3000 women. Presently the strength of the women who are part of the organisation, in Kolkata and Bengaluru is around 400. President of Millenium Mams’, Rachna Prasad says, “This was started with a mission to empower ladies and housewives who are not working in the mainstream but have the passion to participate in the capital market, learn about investments and create their own portfolio. There are many of them who have started their own businesses and made a career with the help of these sessions.”

The organisation was founded by Bishnu Dhanuka and Sanjay Bhuwania with the purpose of empowering women through financial literacy. Bishnu Dhanuka will be coming to the city to conduct workshops for these women. He says when he set up the organisation 25 years ago, at the time, even highly educated women would restrict themselves to being housewives.

And even if she wanted to work or start a business, she was not allowed to. Commenting on the importance of empowering women with financial intelligence, he says, “I thought of offering a flexible model to these women that will empower them through knowledge and enable them to be independent.”

Meghna Bajoria, who has been a committee member for the last seven years says that even though she comes from a management background, this experience has been practically beneficial. After getting married and having a child, she devoted herself to being a complete homemaker. She says, “I got my own stock portfolio because of these classes.

This is a great way of running my own home and being financially independent.” Talking about the classes, she adds, “Through these courses, we learn the details of the capital market, the economy, budget and everything possible is covered. It really keeps us updated.”

The two-day event that will start on August 9 will comprise an interactive session with Satish Rajagopalan, head of business development and strategy at Mahindra Electronic Mobility Ltd, S Nagarajan, MD and CEO of Tata Metahelix Life Sciences Ltd,  and Debariti Sen, CEO of 3M. For details contact Vandana Agarwal on 9343866333

