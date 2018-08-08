Rajaji Nagar incident: BMRCL bans mobiles at work for its employees

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over the minute by minute details of the freak train incident on Sunday near Rajaji Nagar Metro station being leaked to a section of the media, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) management has taken a decision to ban usage of mobile phones for all Operations and Maintenance (O & M) employees.

The incident involved an inexperienced Loco Pilot (LP) getting locked outside a train with the passengers locked inside when he stepped out of his cabin mid-way to check why his train had stopped.

According to a Metro source, this decision to restrict phone usage was taken at a high-level meet held on Monday.

“Despite the management trying to downplay the seriousness of the incident to newspersons, Operations employees familiar with the incident had narrated it to them using personal phones,” the source added. Hence the decision to ban mobiles for the 900-plus employees in the O & M department.. The usage of inhouse communication phone ‘Tetra’ alone will be permitted.

Executive Director, O & M, BMRCL, A S Shankar confirmed it.. “Mobiles have never been allowed for Train Operators when they are on board trains to avoid any kind of distraction. Now all O & M employees will not be permitted their usage, barring a genuine emergency,” Shankar added.

It has now come to light that one more LP of the train which succeeded this train is in the soup for ignoring a message relayed to him not to start his train as the previous one was stuck midway, the source said. However, the LP steered he train towards the Nagasandra Metro station to start his journey.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said, “The LP on our rolls involved in the second incident has committed a serious mistake. He has been suspended. Inquiry is on.”

However, some leniency is likely to be shown to the Emergency LP Kamalesh Rai. “His main fault was that he violated the rule book by not informing the passengers on the public address system about the exact situation,” the MD added.