Home Cities Bengaluru

Real-time appointments are only an app away

Appointment system in clinics, where doctors have high patient walk-ins, usually sees a lot of these patients who end up waiting for a long time.

Published: 08th August 2018 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By K Rathna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Appointment system in clinics, where doctors have high patient walk-ins, usually sees a lot of these patients who end up waiting for a long time. Here is a mobile application ‘Sminq’ which provides real-time appointments and solves the problem of patients and doctors alike.

Sminq – doctor appointments helps patients get appointments online with their preferred doctors. It also sends SMS alerts in real time, so that patients can know how long to wait. Along with these features, the application also allows users to pay the doctors their consultation fee. The patients can also upload photos of prescription and set reminders for future appointments. One can even cancel and reschedule their appointments.

Patients who use Sminq on an average save 75 minutes of waiting time compared to those who walk in directly. The app is being used by 55,000 patients for consultation of doctors every month and the number of doctors tied up with it is at 145. The users can download the app free from Google play store or Apple app store and complete the registration process. Once the doctor is selected, the app shows the live status of patients in the queue to that particular doctor. After the selection of a particular slot, an SMS is sent with a token number.

CEO, Shachin Bharadwaj, says: “During my wife’s pregnancy we had to wait for long hours because of queues even after taking appointment. The problem was similar when we went out for shopping - we were not sure if products will be available in stock, what the parking situation would be, or what is the rush at the store. These problems made me think that there is no real-time information of places around us.”
“Once the user has the app they can directly book through it and don’t need to call the clinic.

An approximate time is shown, which helps the users to plan their visits accordingly. Even the application helps the users to check before we go outside. In future, we have plans to build more features for the doctors to enable them to remotely connect with patients, and have a daily calendar to plan their day. We have even plans to tie up with other firms and provide cab services to reach the clinics and manage medicine delivery at our doorsteps,” he adds.

Sharad Pathak, father of a six-year-old, who has benefited by using the app says: “Earlier, we often ended up seeing the doctor two or three hours later. Now using Sminq we can book an appointment on the app sitting at home. We can make the payments online and get live updates on the status of the appointment. We can even make payments online.”

WHAT LEAD TO SMINQ?

A long wait to get an appointment with a doctor for regular checkups for his pregnant wife, was the trigger to launch a mobile application with real-time information for Shachin Bharadwaj. He immediately discussed the idea with co-founders Santhosh Nagarajan, Sheldon D’Souza in 2015.   
here in Bengaluru    

The team members who are operating in Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nashik are soon extending their services to Bengaluru and other major cities in the South. Sminq-world places.livenow can be used by users in Bengaluru. The application helps to get the real-time information of local places, traffic, live concerts. Soon, Sminq - doctor appointments will also be added to the service.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects