Second extended round of engineering seat allotment from August 11

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the schedule for seat allotment under the second extended round for engineering courses. It will now be held between August 11 and 14. Earlier it was supposed to be on August 8.

Keeping the interests of students who are still hoping to get engineering seats after the announcement of the second round of seat allotment for medical courses, the KEA has decided to conduct this for engineering courses.

Vinoth Priya, executive director of KEA, said, “There are students who are waiting for the second round medical seat allotment results because some seats at top engineering college will become available if the students get medical seat. Considering this, we have decided to postpone the process for second extended round for engineering courses.”

The results of the seat allotment for medical courses in the second round will be announced on August 11. “We need a few hours time to regroup the returned seats in engineering course by medical aspirants. By August 11 evening, we will allow engineering aspirants to enter their options and by August 14, we will announce the results of the real allotments,” said Priya.