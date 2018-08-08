Home Cities Bengaluru

Summit to highlight importance of dance in education

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A one-of-a-kind dance event that aims to talk about not just dancing alone but also start a conversion on the subject with the goal to make it an essential part of every student’s learning and education is set to take place today.

Called the ‘Body Matters Festival’ the four-day event starting today has been organised by Attakalari. Some prominent names in the field of education, psychology and philosophy as well as dance studies will be present at the fest.

The session on education is called the Arts Education Summit and will be held on the first day at the NGMA.

A professor of philosophy and fellow at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Sundar Sarukkai, will take a session called ‘Thinking and the Body’ where he will talk about how the education system is unfairly skewed towards developing what are usually seen as ‘mental skills.’

“This belief that the physical body is not relevant to learning is wrong as it is based on a problematical assumption about the dichotomy between body and mind,” a statement from Attakalari says.

Then there is a session on ‘Contemporary Dance Practice Tools in Education’ by Nina Patricia Haenel, a lecturer at the Centre for Contemporary Dance, University for Music and Dance in Cologne, Germany. She will take a session along with German dance artiste, Ronja Nadler.

The aim of this session is to present a dual perspective –  one of a lecturer in the context of contemporary dance in higher education in Germany and the other one of a practicing dance artiste, who deals with dance dissemination to a wider community.

Jayachandran Palazhy, artistic director at Attakkalari, says the summit will explore the role of the arts in wider education. “It is now recogniSed as a scientific fact that dance helps to enhance cognition and memory. It plays a major role in increasing neural and brain plasticity.

In most of the developed countries, dance is already a part of the curriculum and is taught and reinforced in learning matters such that it helps students to have a young and agile body and intellect,” he says while adding “The country needs much more skilled dance teachers and infrastructure to learn dance in schools and in the community as well.”

