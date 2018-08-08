The lush green hills always beckoned Sumatheendra Nadig

Home Cities Bengaluru

By Amit Upadhye
Express News Service

Sumatheendra Nadig, the noted Kannada poet who died in Bengaluru on Tuesday, was born at Kalasa in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. Although from the Maland heartland, he spent most part of his life in Bengaluru.

He loved nature and that brought him to his hometown often. Since his roots were in Chikkamagaluru district, he used to frequent the twon to attend literary programmes.

A straightforward individual, he always spoke his mind. His analysis of the concept of “Brahmana and Shudra” in U R Ananthamurthy’s literary works bear testimony to his frank yet subtle criticisms. Once, when Nadig was at Chikamagaluru to attend a literary programme, he did not make a speech  but instead read out some of his poems. When asked why, he said, “What is the use of making speeches? Let some scintillating stanzas of my poetry fall on the ears of audience,” he had quipped .

He had carved a niche for himself in the field of literary criticism. His analysis of the works of Da Ra Bendre and Gopalkrishna Adiga were quite different and illuminating.

He once visited Bhadra Tiger Reserve along with writers B Chandregowda and S Girija Shankar. But to their luck, they could not sight or spot wild animals. Then Nadig remarked jocularly, “ Perhaps, wild animals are scared to show up before poets and literary persons.”

He lamented that Malnad was losing its green cover and averred that modern critics are shying away from criticizing great poets and literary giants. Like Malnad’s sensitive environment, Nadig was very sensitive, but some times acted like thunder and lightning, recalls his friend S Girija Shankar.

Sumatheendra Nadig

