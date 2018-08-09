Home Cities Bengaluru

90 per cent women fear sexual abuse in public spaces, says survey

Approaching the police is also not a favoured option — 9 out of 10 female respondents said they would rather not.

Published: 09th August 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Over 86% feel unsafe commuting by public transport, especially if they are alone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 90% of women in the city fear daily harassment, including lewd comments, inappropriate touch and other forms of sexual violations in public spaces, revealed an online survey by the NGO Save the Children. The survey of 2,967 men and women living in the city was released here at Mount Carmel College on Wednesday. Age groups in the survey were categorised in 15-18, 18-25, 25-30, and 35 and above.

Over 86% feel unsafe commuting by public transport, especially if they are alone. More than 8 out of every 10 female respondents said that a girl will be restricted by her family if they discover she was harassed, “creating barriers to her entitlements”, as safety of the girl (i.e., honour) is a bigger issue than empowering girls with education and other enablers, the report said. This percentage is a little less among boys/men, where 7 out of every 10 persons share this concern.

Approaching the police is also not a favoured option — 9 out of 10 female respondents said they would rather not. This sentiment is shared by male respondents as well. A large number of people, both males and females (almost seven out of 10 girls/women and six out of 10 boys/men) feel that girls generally do not know about helplines such as the Childline.

Fewer males (about 4 out of 5) as compared to females (around 9 out of 10) feel that girls are harassed on social media. “This is in conjunction with the other public space, i.e., public transport, considered for this survey. This could be because of boys/men being unaware of the situation of harassment girls/women have to face. This could also be because of the fact that boys/men choose to ignore or are unable to comprehend the full gamut of harassment,” it said.

Kala Krishnaswamy, DCP, Bangalore North-East said, “Considering the city’s concerns, all-women squads have been formed in various station limits to curb offences and create safe public spaces for women. After their success at Kempe Gowda bus station, squads will be stationed at more locations.”

Roopa D, IGP (Home Guards & Civil Defence), told TNIE, “I have experienced harassment when I used to travel by bus. A man flashed at me once. Women are molested so often that they think reporting it is a waste of time. Be it a school-going girl or an office-goer, they think about getting to school or work on time, so going to the police station is seen as a waste of time.”

“If mobile squads comprising  women are stationed in public places, more will come forward to report harassment, and that should act as a deterrent,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sexual violations sexual harassment Save the Children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects