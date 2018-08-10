Bringing back the taste of Calcutta

Tania Thomas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Esplanade, one of the most famous streets in Kolkata that has for ages retained the ‘Calcutta’ flavour, is known to make anyone filled with nostalgia. Borrowing from that feeling, Bengali restaurant Esplanade, in Indiranagar, gives you a taste of the city of joy. An old map of Calcutta, Rabindra Sangeet playing in the background and a vintage theme, sets the right mood for Esplanade’s current Elish Festival.

To start with, we were served Aampora Sharbat – a sweet yet tangy drink that was a refreshing start to the meal. As appetisers, we ordered Aam Kasundi Bhapi Bhetki, Fish Kabiraji and Mochar Cutlet. Being seafood lovers with a knowledge of Bengali food, we thought the first two starters weren’t up to mark, and didn’t really capture the flavours of Bengal. However, the Mochar (banana flower) Cutlet stole the show, making us prefer this vegetarian option over the fish ones.

For the main course, we ordered the staple steamed rice with Machher Matha Diye Moong Dal and Jhue Jhuree Aloo Bhaja to start with. A bite into these three took us back to our barir rannaghor (house kitchen). Even though our stomachs were content with these dishes, we couldn’t help but reach out for the other dishes in front of us. The famed Dhokar Dalna was next – a vegetarian dal-based dish – but we again thought that the flavours were lacking.

However, the Daab Chingrir that followed, made up for it, and how. Served inside an actual daab (tender coconut), the creamy, coconut-y curry is as appealing to the taste buds as it is to the eyes. The Kausha Mangsho, another Bengali classic, deserves a special mention. The meat in this mutton dish was soft, and the spicy curry went perfectly with the steamed rice.

As Bengalis keep the best for the last, we also kept the Elish special for the end. The Hilsa fish, which is considered to be the tastiest fish, has only one drawback – numerous bones. However, the Boneless Bhapa Elish Fillet served here solves that problem too. Served in a bottle gourd leaf, the fish is steamed with rich mustard flavours, and was the perfect way to conclude the mains.

For dessert, we ordered Mishti Doi and Nolen Gurer ice cream. While the mishti doi, an all-time favourite among sweet lovers, was tasty, the nolen gurer (jaggery) ice cream was what stole our hearts.

The Elish Festival is on till August 19 Cost for two:`1,000