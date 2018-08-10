German government studying feasibility of high-speed rail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A feasibility study for the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru high-speed rail has been entrusted to the German government presently, informed Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain on Friday.

The proposal to run the trains at 160 kmph along this route has been discussed for long.

Submitting a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha on high-speed rail routes across the country, Gohain included this among the six routes he specified. In a written reply to a question on the same topic in the Lok Sabha in November 2016, Gohain had mentioned that China Railway was assessing the route.

The other routes where the Minister said feasibility studies were going on were: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata (via Lucknow), Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Nagpur (segment of Delhi-Chennai), Mumbai-

Nagpur (segment of Mumbai-Kolkata).