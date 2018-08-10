Home Cities Bengaluru

Learn from private universities, Minister GT Devegowda tells vice-chancellors

He added that despite giving crores of rupees to universities and colleges, the way they are functioning is deplorable compared to some of the private universities and colleges in the state.

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda has expressed his anger and unhappiness over the functioning of state-run universities. At the convocation of Reva University held in the city on Thursday, Devegowda said vice-chancellors and registrars of state-run universities have a lot to learn from private universities.

“I feel sad about the status of our universities and government colleges. I need to send our university vice-chancellors and registrars to private universities to learn how to improve academics and administration,” said the minister.

He added that despite giving crores of rupees to universities and colleges, the way they are functioning is deplorable compared to some of the private universities and colleges in the state. “Instead of working to transform universities into world-class levels, the vice-chancellors are spoiling the reputation of our universities by doing wrong things,” Devegowda said.

Meanwhile, the minister advised students to be careful while electing their representatives in politics.

“This country will not prosper through politicians. The development and prosperity of this country will be possible only by youths. So, be careful while choosing your representative,” he said.

