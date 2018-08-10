Home Cities Bengaluru

Missing Bengaluru techie Kumar Ajitabh case: Karnataka High Court reserves verdict

The counsel of Ashok Kumar Sinha, father of Ajitabh, argued that the family has lost faith in the investigation as there was no progress in the case since last eight months.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday reserved judgment on a petition seeking a CBI probe into the case of missing techie Kumar Ajitabh. Justice Aravind Kumar reserved the order.

On behalf of the State, Additional Advocate General A S Ponnanna explained the efforts made by the State police to trace the missing techie and contended that the state investigating agency is confident of tracking him if some more time is granted.

Expressing apprehension that Ajitabh’s disappearance could be part of an organized crime ring or that his son’s skills could be used for anti-national activities out of coercion or even that his son could be made a victim of organ-trafficking, Sinha sought the court to direct the state to handover the case to CBI.

