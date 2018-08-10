Home Cities Bengaluru

Students want Bhavana Ramanna’s open-air theatre out of college playground

Sources from higher education minister’s office confirmed that minister GT Devegowda has ordered an inquiry.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

The open-air theatre, construction of which is under way | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of students from Government Arts College on Thursday staged a protest against the construction of a private theatre on their playground by popular film actress Bhavana Ramanna, even as higher education minister GT Devegowda ordered an inquiry into the issue, sources from the ministry said.

The protesting students have demanded that the state government remove the construction from their playground. Just a day after the state department of collegiate education filed a police complaint against Bhavana for allegedly encroaching on the college ground and constructing the theatre, the students walked out into the streets.

“The day the students realised that this construction on the playground was illegal, we submitted a memorandum to the officials of the state department of collegiate education. No action was initiated even after that,” the student said.

Meanwhile, when the police were asked about the complaint lodged by department officials and college authorities against the construction, and senior police officials said they were still verifying the documents.

However, sources from higher education minister’s office confirmed that minister GT Devegowda has ordered an inquiry. “The minister has issued directions to principal secretary of the department to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. Once the inquiry report is submitted, the minister will initiate further action,” said a source from the minister’s office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhavana Ramanna land encroachment Department of Collegiate Education UVCE College open-air theatre Student protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi