Students want Bhavana Ramanna’s open-air theatre out of college playground

BENGALURU: Hundreds of students from Government Arts College on Thursday staged a protest against the construction of a private theatre on their playground by popular film actress Bhavana Ramanna, even as higher education minister GT Devegowda ordered an inquiry into the issue, sources from the ministry said.

The protesting students have demanded that the state government remove the construction from their playground. Just a day after the state department of collegiate education filed a police complaint against Bhavana for allegedly encroaching on the college ground and constructing the theatre, the students walked out into the streets.

“The day the students realised that this construction on the playground was illegal, we submitted a memorandum to the officials of the state department of collegiate education. No action was initiated even after that,” the student said.

Meanwhile, when the police were asked about the complaint lodged by department officials and college authorities against the construction, and senior police officials said they were still verifying the documents.

However, sources from higher education minister’s office confirmed that minister GT Devegowda has ordered an inquiry. “The minister has issued directions to principal secretary of the department to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. Once the inquiry report is submitted, the minister will initiate further action,” said a source from the minister’s office.