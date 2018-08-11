Bhavana Ramanna's open-air theatre in campus: Minister orders probe against ‘illegal construction’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state department of higher education has ordered an inquiry against the Hoovu Foundation for Arts, which is constructing an open-air theatre inside the Government Arts College campus.

Following media reports and a massive protest staged by the college students against the alleged illegal construction, state Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda on Friday ordered a probe.

He said, "As per the preliminary investigation conducted by the department of collegiate education, the government has not given any permission for the construction."

"Though actress Bhavana Ramanna, who owns Hoovu Foundation, claims that she got an approval from the Kannada and Culture Department, the documents available with us shows that the department gave her `60 lakh funds to conduct a cultural event and not for the construction at the college ground," the minister explained.

The minister further added that the education department and the college authorities have already filed a police complaint. "Police officials are verifying the documents and our department officials too are following up the case with the police," he said.

"During inquiry, if it proves to be an illegal construction, legal action will be initiated against the actress, officials and the college authorities involved. Not just this, the building will also be demolished," he added.