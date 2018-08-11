Home Cities Bengaluru

Little ‘lung’ pieces sent to officials

Jhatkaa team has started sending out pieces of the 'lungs' in a package to decision-makers, in a bid to open their eyes to the grisly air-pollution situation.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Artiste Avril Stormy Unger sat under the lung installation back in January to bring attention to the air quality crisis in the city

By K Shriya Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Back in January, CE reported on a lung-shaped installation that was set up on the busy Old Madras Road by city-based campaigning organisation Jhatkaa.org. The lungs were fit with an air quality monitor that measured pollution levels in real time, and was fitted with a filter — the same kind used in anti-pollution masks.

READ | Alarming pollution levels at Bengaluru's Graphite Junction, says citizen group

Within a few weeks, the white lung had turned charcoal black, as pollutants such as dust and vehicular emissions had collected in them. Now, the Jhatkaa team has started sending out pieces of the 'lungs' in a package to decision-makers, in a bid to open their eyes to the grisly air-pollution situation. "We cut the HEPA filter (found in air pollution masks) into tiny pieces as evidence, so they can acknowledge how toxic the air we breathe is," says Shikha Kumar from Jhatkaa, adding that similar 'lungs' will be installed in Delhi soon.

"The package we're sending out includes a little note warning people that this damage could happen inside you in the next three years. A recent report indicated that the number of non-smokers developing lung cancer is on the rise — air pollution affects everyone. For now, we've sent out the package to Ministry of Environment, State and Central Pollution Control Boards and to the PM."

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Old Madras Road lungs Bengaluru air quality Bengaluru pollution Jhatkaa.org

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala