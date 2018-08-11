Home Cities Bengaluru

Minor opens fire in air to break up fight in Bengaluru, held

The boy, who noticed the duo locked in a verbal duel, went to Kumar’s house with a revolver to scare him and opened fire in the air, but the bullets hit the portico.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed in Subramanyapura on Thursday night after a 17-year-old boy fired three rounds in the air to scare away a neighbour who was having a quarrel with his uncle. Police have arrested the boy and his uncle, an ex-army personnel to whom the firearm belongs.

The man was identified as Lakshman Kandekar, who hails from Belagavi. He has been a resident of Subramanyapura for a few years now. The boy is said to be an SSLC dropout who had come to the city in search of a job.

A police officer said that around 11.30 pm, Kandekar, who was inebriated, was talking loudly on the phone on his terrace when Mahesh Kumar, a neighbour who works with a private company, came out and told him to lower his voice as his sleep was getting disturbed. This irked Kandekar who came down, went inside Kumar’s house and picked a quarrel with him.

The boy, who noticed the duo locked in a verbal duel, went to Kumar’s house with a revolver to scare him and opened fire in the air, but the bullets hit the portico. Other residents heard the gun fire and came out to enquire when they saw the minor holding the gun. Some of them alerted the Subramanyapura police who arrested the boy and his uncle.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Kandekar had kept his revolver at home, but had not renewed the arms licence. The revolver was also seized. He retired from the army seven years ago.
Speaking to TNIE, Mahesh Kumar said, “I was not ready to file a case  since it was a trivial fight. I filed a case since the police asked me to give a written complaint and I am scared of any other problem that may occur in future.”

