Home Cities Bengaluru

Row among three Bengaluru-based universities resolved, claims Minister GT Devegowda

Recently there were several media reports about the three varsities sparring over getting control over some buildings located at the Central college campus.

Published: 11th August 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda on Friday held talks with the Vice-Chancellors of Bangalore University, Bengaluru  Central University and Bengaluru North University following reports of "internal fights" between them over distribution of properties.

Recently there were several media reports about the three varsities sparring over getting control over some buildings located at the Central college campus. Following this, the minister convened the meeting in which senior officials of the Higher Education Department were present.

According to officials who attended the meeting, the minister has directed all the authorities to "realise their roles, responsibilities and the positions they are in, before fighting". After the meeting, Devegowda said, "We have settled all the issues between the three universities. Several issues cropped up after the trifurcation of Bangalore University. We have discussed everything in detail and even solutions have been given. There will not be any such issues hereafter."

Ownership of buildings

The fight between Bangalore University and Bangalore Central University over ownership of the Jnana Jyothi auditorium, stone building, Prasanna Kumar Block and University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) has come to an end after the minister constituted committees to look into the issues.

On ownership of the Jnana Jyothi auditorium, it has been decided that it will be utilised by all the three varsities. Even the stone building will be shared by both BU and BCU. Both will utilise the ground floor while the BCU will get rest of the floors. As for UVCE, the problem still remains as it has been decided to constitute another committee to look into the issue and submit a report. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GT Devegowda North University Bengaluru  Central University Bangalore University Row among universities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala