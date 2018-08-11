Row among three Bengaluru-based universities resolved, claims Minister GT Devegowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda on Friday held talks with the Vice-Chancellors of Bangalore University, Bengaluru Central University and Bengaluru North University following reports of "internal fights" between them over distribution of properties.

Recently there were several media reports about the three varsities sparring over getting control over some buildings located at the Central college campus. Following this, the minister convened the meeting in which senior officials of the Higher Education Department were present.

According to officials who attended the meeting, the minister has directed all the authorities to "realise their roles, responsibilities and the positions they are in, before fighting". After the meeting, Devegowda said, "We have settled all the issues between the three universities. Several issues cropped up after the trifurcation of Bangalore University. We have discussed everything in detail and even solutions have been given. There will not be any such issues hereafter."

Ownership of buildings

The fight between Bangalore University and Bangalore Central University over ownership of the Jnana Jyothi auditorium, stone building, Prasanna Kumar Block and University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) has come to an end after the minister constituted committees to look into the issues.

On ownership of the Jnana Jyothi auditorium, it has been decided that it will be utilised by all the three varsities. Even the stone building will be shared by both BU and BCU. Both will utilise the ground floor while the BCU will get rest of the floors. As for UVCE, the problem still remains as it has been decided to constitute another committee to look into the issue and submit a report.