This Independence Day, Bengaluru may get freedom from flexes, banners

​The BBMP is breaking all the plastic materials collected while removal of advertising structures to prevent their reuse

Published: 11th August 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP is breaking all plastic materials collected while removal of advertising structures to prevent their reuse

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court will give a gift to the city unlike any other in recent times. A day ahead of Independence Day on August 15, the city will celebrate freedom from flexboards and banners, if the court's instructions are followed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Hearing the case on Friday, a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas continued to take a stern stance with the BBMP and asked the civic agency not to test the patience of the court with regards to the new advertising policy, and strictly instructed the agency to make the city free from all flex/banners and bunting by August 14.

The court also lambasted the BBMP for registering FIRs against institutions without naming the accused persons for putting up unauthorised hoardings. This was after the BBMP Counsel V Sreenidhi submitted that 95 percent of flexes in public places have been taken down and that 12 FIRs have been registered in relation to unauthorised hoardings.  However, the court was not satisfied.

“Is BBMP in a position to say Bengaluru is free from flexes? If not, why? You cannot buy time from this court. By next date of hearing, error should be zero from your side,” HC told the BBMP counsel.
On the new advertisement policy, the court said: "Do away with your laxity, more than removing flexes. Why are you dilly dallying on policy matters. How much time do you need? You should complete it by this month end.”  

When the court wanted to know why the flexes are not removed on private properties, the BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi said that a total of 22,000 flexes were removed in public places. “Fifteen days time was given to private property owners to remove about 10,000 advertisement frames/structures in city,” he said.
FIRs only against institutions, not against accused

“Is there any seriousness in the BBMP's dealing of this matter? It is surprising to go through your papers. Please don’t attend this court as an eye wash. When you name the particular institution, you do not know the name of the person behind it? Then why did you lodge these kind of FIRs? What are your officers are doing with these FIRs? This is absolutely unsatisfactory. Please don’t test our patience”, the division bench  of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas, warned BBMP.
The name of the accused are not mentioned in 11 FIRs, out of 12 complaints registered by the BBMP with regard unauthorised hoardings.

Plastic hoardings being broken to prevent reuse

The BBMP is breaking all the plastic materials collected while removal of advertising structures to prevent their reuse. The rest of the materials, including flex, hoardings and other advertising materials, will be first shredded and then incinerated in boilers. Joint Commissioner (SWM), BBMP, Sarfaraz Khan said, “The structures will be taken to our plants, shredded and then sent to boiler units to be incinerated.”

Assault on BBMP workers: HC directs magistrate to conclude trial by Aug end

The High Court on Friday said that it will examine the need for a dedicated magistrate to take up cases pertaining to the flex menace speedily to send a strong message. The court also ordered the Xth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate to conclude the trial in the case of assault on BBMP workers, by the end of August. A division bench said attacking public servants is “extremely serious”.

Complete probe by August 14  

State Public Prosecutor H S Chandramouli submitted that 223 criminal cases for offences under Section 3 of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, have been registered at various police stations from August 1 to 8. This was based on CCTV footages and visits to the spot.

