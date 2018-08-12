Bengaluru: Woman among three held for honeytrap

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three people, including a woman, were arrested by the Soladevanahalli police for allegedly honey-trapping a private firm employee. The accused are Arpitha B N alias Manvitha, a small-time actor, Pawan K, who would arrange artists for film and tele-serial shooting and Siddarth, an autorcikshaw driver.

While Arpita, through Facebook, used to befriend youngsters and lure them with sexual favours, Pawan and Siddarth would record the act and pose as police officers and blackmail the victims, police said.

Police said, “On July 29, Arpitha invited Srinivas (name changed) a private company employee to her house. Pawan, on his mobile phone, recorded the video of Arpitha and Srinivas in a compromising position.”

“Later, he showed the video to Srinivas and demanded money from him. Siddarth, posing as a policeman, entered the scene and allegedly snatched Srinivas’s ATM card, wallet and gold ornaments. He also demanded more money from Srinivas,” he said.

Srinivas, who got scared, did not reveal about the incident to anyone. On August 7, Arpitha called Srinivas again and threatened that she would file a rape case against him and demanded money. Arpita and Pawan allegedly demanded `20 lakh from Srinivas and told him to deposit it in a bank account. Upset over this, he filed a case with the Soladevanahalli police, who swung into action and arrested the trio, police said.

Arpitha, a native of Turuvekere had separated from her husband around three years ago and was staying in a rented house in the city, police said. “We are yet to ascertain whether they were involved in similar crimes in earlier,” the police officer added.