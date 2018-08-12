Home Cities Bengaluru

DPAR transfers: Four engineers given double posts, four kept waiting

Sources allege that the chief engineers who have been given double postings are close associates of PWD Minister H D Revanna.

Karnataka PWD Minister H D Revanna (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some chief engineers under the Public Works Department who were transferred by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) are waiting for their postings even 70 days after the transfer orders were issued on May 31. Sources said the reason given by the department for this delay is zero vacancies. Interestingly, at least four other chief engineers who were also transferred have been given double postings.

Sources allege that the chief engineers who have been given double postings are close associates of PWD Minister HD Revanna. “Not just double postings, those close to the minister even have concurrent charges and there are at least nine such cases,” a source said. Those who have not been given any post are waiting at their homes, and that too without salaries.

Those enjoying double postings

Jayaprakash: MD Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd and secretary, Water Resources Department

Mrutyunjaya Swamy: Secretary Minor Irrigation department and chief engineer, Karnataka State Highways Improvement Project

Ganesh: MD Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd and chief engineer, State Highways

Krishne Gowda: Chief engineer Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd operation and maintenance zone, Narayanapura, and also Canal Zone Bheemarayana Gudi

Chief engineers waiting for postings
B Shivakumar, G T Suresh,
R P Kulkarni and Lakshman
Rao Peshve

