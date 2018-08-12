Home Cities Bengaluru

Home alone woman stabbed to death in Bengaluru's Kengeri

The police suspect that known people are behind the crime but the motive is yet to be ascertained.

murder, stabbing, knife attack

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old home-alone woman was stabbed to death inside a shed adjacent to a coconut farm in Kengeri on Friday. The police suspect that known people are behind the crime but the motive is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased, Gouramma, was a resident of Kengeri and was living alone after her husband Rangappa died 15 years ago. The couple had no children and were working in the farm house as daily wagers. Gouramma was taking care of the dairy farm in the premises.

A police officer said that the incident came to light on Saturday morning when the landlord Devaraj, a resident of Chikpet, came to see her and the door was locked from outside. He grew suspicious and alerted the Kengeri police, who rushed to the spot and found Gouramma lying in a pool of blood.

The assailants had slit her throat and fled the scene on Saturday around afternoon. However, no valuables including her gold ornaments, were missing from the shed. The body was sent to Victoria hospital for the postmortem and a special team has been formed to nab the killers.

Devaraj used to visit the farm house often and he told the police that she had no enmity with any one around the area. He was shocked to know about the murder. Her relatives were also informed about the incident, the police officer added.

