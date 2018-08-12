Modern education tilted towards materialistic life: Dalai Lama

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Modern India’s education system is slightly tilted towards creating a materialistic life, society and culture, the 14th Dalai Lama stressed on Saturday. India needs to incorporate its ancient knowledge in the academic curriculum and teach students how to tackle their emotions.

“Indian yoga needs to be practised in order to build a healthy body,’’ the 83-year-old Buddhist spiritual leader said while delivering a talk on courage and compassion in the 21st century, to a gathering comprising mostly of young professionals and students at the Vidyaloke Talks organised by Vana Foundation in the city on Saturday.

The Nobelist laid emphasis on reviving of ancient Indian knowledge and added that Indian texts provide an individual with the kind of peace and inner strength capable of tackling all problems of modern world. “This powerful combination of modern education and ancient Indian knowledge will attract other countries like China, Vietnam and the rest of world to adopt the same in their countries. India has an opportunity to serve millions of people around the world with its ancient wisdom, a virtual treasure trove”. This ancient wisdom can help to bring in peace and order in a world that is going through a crisis, including in leadership.

Observing that India is home to many religions that go back to nearly 2,000 years ago, the Dalai Lama said the time had come for India to showcase its religious harmony to the rest of world. “India, as the only country in world where different religions co-exist peacefully, needs to project itself as a model country,’’ the Dalai Lama stressed.

On the need to be compassionate, he said basic human nature is to be so. Compassion is the basis of survival and a key to bring people together.