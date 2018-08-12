Home Cities Bengaluru

Spy cam lands BBMP official in jail

According to the prosecution, Sriram had demanded Rs 2 lakh bribe from D’Cunha, proprietor of Alfa Engineers, and had received `20,000 as advance on October 7, 2013.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike revenue inspector was convicted in a graft case after he was caught demanding a bribe on a spy camera. The demand was recorded by city-based entrepreneur Dolfy D’Cunha, who took the tech route as he was not ready to pay a bribe for khata bifurcation of an industrial site.

Lokayukta Special Court Judge Ravindra Hegde convicted B S Sriram, then revenue inspector, Lakshmidevinagara, Ward 38, RR Nagar zone of BBMP. The court sentenced Sriram to simple imprisonment for four years and to pay a fine of `3 lakh for the offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

D’Cunha had purchased a shed from one Ramesh Ghada on September 17, 2012, in Peenya Industrial Estate. He applied for the bifurcation of khata on September 5, 2013, and this was pending before Sriram. D’Cunha contacted him over the phone on October 3, 2013 and was told to meet Sriram at his office.

Sriram told D’Cunha that there are arrears of tax and penalty amounting to `6 lakh and asked him to pay `2 lakh to get the work done. D’Cunha recorded this on a spy camera and produced the recording before the Lokayukta police. Lokayukta inspector P G Anil Kumar and team nabbed the accused on October 7, 2013.

