Two held in Bengaluru for army job fraud

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CCB police on Friday arrested two people, including a woman, for cheating many people on the pretext of offering jobs in the military. The duo had issued fake appointment letters to 20 youngsters.

The accused are Krishnarajan (63), a resident of Hebbal, and his friend Sujatha (42), a native of KGF. Police officials from CCB said the accused promised the victims to help them get posts of jawan, driver, clerk and technical staffers. They also claimed to know some senior officials in the Army and demanded `2 lakh from each person.

They had collected `40,000 as advance and some of the youngsters were taken to Ooty and Madhya Pradesh for a fake medical test two months ago. Later, they issued fake medical letters stating that they were unfit for military duty.

The scam came to light when fake job letters were issued to some aspirants who reported for duty for jobs with Defence. This is when they realised that they had been conned. The case was recently transferred to the CCB. Police seized mobile phones, fake job cards, appointment letters and medical certificates from their houses. Sujatha had earlier been arrested by Ulsoor police for a similar crime, police added.