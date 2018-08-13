Home Cities Bengaluru

23 ‘unapproved colleges’ in state, but government unmoved

Most colleges cited in AICTE list do not even exist; central agency says state govt has to investigate and ensure that they are shut down.

Published: 13th August 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

The address given for MATS School of Business is now where Jain University is located  Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 893 colleges, Bengaluru has the most number of higher education institutions in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). But the state has the fourth highest number of colleges that are not approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in the country and almost all are located in the city.

Earlier this month, data provided by the MHRD in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha, revealed that 23 colleges in Karnataka are not approved by the AICTE. The country has a total of 277 such unapproved colleges.

The list is released by AICTE to warn people against enrolling in unapproved colleges, and the central agency expects the state government to check on these institutions, close them down and update the list. But the state government has done no investigation into these so far and many colleges named in the latest list have either changed their names, addresses or shut down.

Karnataka’s Education Minister GT Devegowda told CE that they will be forming a committee to look into the matter.  

Chairman of AICTE, Anil Sahasrabudhe, says, “The list is based on those who have not taken approval. We announce it in public interest, to inform people that these are not approved by any agency. We also inform state governments to see to it that they are shut down.”

MS Ramaiah School of Advanced Studies, which is on this list, was closed down six years ago and the restructured university now runs a different course. Dr MR Jayaram, chairman of the governing council of MS Ramaiah, says, “There is no School of Advanced Studies. That has been converted into the University of Applied Sciences.”

Similarly, representatives of seven other colleges said that either the particular course named in the list has been "converted", or the college itself has shut down. For example, the address given for MATS School of Business is now where Jain University is located. To this, Dr Jitendra Kumar Misra, manager of MATS School of Management and Entrepreneurship, says, “MATS School of Business has closed. It never sought any recognition from AICTE.”

International Institute of Business Studies, IIBS, is also on the list but it closed down in 2012. Vasantha Laxmi, programme director with Management Academy for Digital Economy in India, says that she was part of IIBS and that it shut six years ago.

Likewise, the other colleges that claim they closed years back include ESQUIRE Academy of Management, Indian Business Academy, Institute of Business Management & Research, Institute of Management & Technology, and the ICFAI Institute of Science & Tech.

While CE managed to get in touch with eight of the 23 colleges, most others didn't have working websites or contact numbers.  AICTE's Anil Sahasrabudhe adds, "If the institution approaches the respective state government and says that they have closed, the state government has to verify this and notify us, and we remove it from the list. If this process is not completed, it remains on the paper. We don't go there to see if it is closed or not closed."  

For an updated list of unapproved colleges, visit: www.aicte-india.org   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Human Resource Development GT Devegowda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless