Home Cities Bengaluru

9th Odissi dance festival pays tribute to gurus

One-day event saw a number of stalwarts of Odissi taking the stage.

Published: 13th August 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Naman, which began in 2010, is probably the only dance festival dedicated to Odissi.

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to bring together and showcase varied styles and schools of Odissi dance, a dance festival, Naman was organised by Odissi institute, Nrityantar in the city over the weekend. ‘Naman’, literally meaning ‘salutation’, paid tribute to great gurus of Odissi dance.

“It was an event where the audience not only got the opportunity to experience beauty, richness and nuances of different styles and schools of Odissi by their finest exponents but also got to appreciate contributions and works of the great gurus and pioneers,” says Madhulita Mohapatra, artistic director of Nrityantar Academy of Performing Arts.

The festival, which began in 2010 is probably the only one dedicated to Odissi. “Over the years, stalwarts from the Odissi world such as Sangeeta Dash, Aruna Mohanty, Sharmila Biswas, Bijayini Satapathy, Madhavi Mudgal and Surupa Sen have performed for the festival,” she says.

At Naman, performances include traditional pieces by founding gurus of Odissi dance as well as new-age classical innovations on contemporary themes and ideas. Though the festival focused primarily on the featured guest artistes selected by an expert committee comprising senior gurus and dance critics, the ninth edition also had a short dance piece by Nrityantar Dance Ensemble.

“This time, our ensemble presented a dance piece titled Ishwari, an ode to Devi. Music for the dance piece was composed by Sukanta Kundu and the rhythm composition was by Guru Dhaneswar Swain. Written by Sanskrit scholar, Pandit Shri Nityananda Mishra, this dance number, Ishwari eulogies three popular forms of the Goddess – Manikeshwari, Chamundeshwari and Durgeshwari,” she adds.

The dance piece opened on rhythmic beats of nisan, dhol and ghanta of traditional Sambalpuri folk music, as the Goddess Manikeshwari, the presiding deity of Kalahandi in the western part of Odisha is taken for popular Chhattar Jatra procession. “The choreography explored different attributes of Goddess Chamundeshwari and Durgeshwari, culminating in a crescendo of triumph of good over evil, as Devi Durga defeats and kills buffalo demon Mahishasura,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odiss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless