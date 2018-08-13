Home Cities Bengaluru

After Congress ‘plane-speak’, Karnataka BJP MPs to write to defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Siddaramaiah joined the bandwagon on Sunday reminding Nirmala Sitharaman that she has responsibilities towards the state that elected her to the Upper House.

Published: 13th August 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

A model of SARAS displayed at Aero India in Bengaluru (Photo| Pushkar V)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With hints to move Aero India show out of Bengaluru becoming stronger and after coming under constant attack by the Congress, BJP MPs from Karnataka have decided to fight to retain it in Bengaluru. Two Union ministers from Bengaluru and MPs including P C Mohan and Rajeev Chandrashekhar will write to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking her to retain the grand air show in Bengaluru.

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised a request to host the show in his home state, Congress leaders from Karnataka have been continuously attacking the BJP at the Centre as well as MPs and Union ministers from Karnataka of being unfair to the state.

“We held a meeting with Ananth Kumar this morning (Sunday) and have decided to write to the defence minister. Ananth Kumar will also meet Nirmala Sitharaman to request that Bengaluru be allowed to host the aero show. We will definitely put pressure on the minister,” Mohan told The New Indian Express.  
While KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara have been attacking the BJP ever since The New Indian Express’ report on plans to shift Aero India, former chief minister Siddaramaiah joined the bandwagon on Sunday reminding Nirmala Sitharaman that she has responsibilities towards the state that elected her to the Upper House.

Siddaramaiah joined the bandwagon on Sunday reminding Nirmala Sitharaman that she has responsibilities towards the state that elected her to the Upper House.

“Reports of shifting #AeroIndia, from #NammaBengaluru which has the necessary infrastructure, will deepen the wound caused by the recent exit of many defence projects under @BJP4India. The exit of #Rafael project from HAL is still in the memory of people of Ktaka. We urge Ms. @nsitharaman, who is elected to Rajya Sabha from Ktaka, to first safeguard the interests of this land but neglecting will be an act of betrayal. @INCKarnataka @INCIndia (sic),” tweeted Siddaramaiah.

“Looks like BJP MPs have lost their spine when it comes to protecting our state’s interest,” Priyank Kharge, Minister for Social Welfare, tweeted on Saturday.
“We have two Union ministers from here who are serious about taking this matter up. The Union government has done a lot for Karnataka and Bengaluru in particular including Metro and the Sub Urban rail. We are sad that we may lose Aero India but that doesn’t mean the party hasn’t done anything at all for Karnataka,” MP P C Mohan said.

Eye on LS polls, Centre wants to shift venue: CM

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said the Centre, with an eye on the LS polls, was planning to shift the venue of the aero show from Bengaluru to Lucknow. The CM who was in Hubballi said, “Bengaluru has been hosting it since its inception. BJP leaders should put pressure on the Centre not to shift it from Karnataka. I will make a request to the defence minister once again in this regard.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless