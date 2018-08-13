Home Cities Bengaluru

Suspecting infidelity, Bengaluru man kills wife

The accused Abdul Anan also stabbed his mother-in-law and her younger daughter before he was nabbed by the police.

Published: 13th August 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suspecting her fidelity, a security guard killed his 21-year-old wife at their house in Hulimavu on Sunday. The accused Abdul Anan also stabbed his mother-in-law and her younger daughter before he was nabbed by the police. The deceased has been identified as Sajana Begum, and the couple from Tripura were residing at a rented house in Nyanappanahalli in Hulimavu. Abdul was working in KR Puram.

The police said that the incident took place at 8.30 am after Abdul quarrelled with Sajana for having an illicit affair with a man from Kolkata. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a kitchen knife and stabbed more than five times all over her body. Later, he went to his in-laws house and tried to stab his mother in-law Amina Kasum and her younger sister Sapna Begum, who escaped with minor injuries. Sajana’s brother, who intervened, snatched the knife from Abdul and alerted the police who took him to their custody.

A police source said, “Abdul told police that Sajana was having an illicit affair with one his family friends and he had warned her to stay away from him. He had discussed the issue with Amina and asked her to advise Sajana not to meet Raju. But Amina ignored Abdul’s allegation and did not tell anything to Sajana. Upset over this, he decided to kill his wife.” Investigation is on.

