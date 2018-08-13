Track laying work for Metro’s Phase-II set to commence

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Track laying work for the 72.1-km Phase-II of Namma Metro is set to commence now. BMRCL awarded the contract to a Kolkata-based concern last week.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “The letter of authorisation for supply, laying, testing and commissioning of tracks for 72 km of Phase-II has been issued in favour of Texmaco Rail Engineering Ltd.” The contract is valued at Rs 521 crore.

Phase-II is an extension of all the four reaches of Phase-I and two new lines. The 72.1 km network to cost Rs 26,405 crore is spread across 61 stations and has a 13.79-km underground network. In addition, a 17-km Phase IIA network between KR Puram and Silk Board along with a Phase IIB 29-km line connecting the underground corridor to Kempe Gowda International Airport were added later.

Work relating to Phase-2 has commenced across five out of the six lines. Work on the underground Nagawara-Gottigere Line is yet to commence with the contract still being finalised.

Asked how track laying could be carried out without much of work completed, the MD said, “Some jobs can be done simultaneously. We need not wait until the work pertaining to all reaches are completed and then begin laying tracks.”

Phase-II and IIA have a completion deadline of March 2021. The stretches that comprise Phase-II are: Reach-1 extension - Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (15.5 km); Reach-2 extension - Mysuru Road station to Kengeri (6.46 km); Reach 3C - Nagasandra to Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (3.77 km); Reach 4B - Yelachenahalli Cross to Anjanapura Township (6.29 km); Reach 5 (new line) - RV Road to Bommasandra (18.82 km) and Reach 6 - (new line) Gottigere to Nagawara (21.25 km).