Home Cities Bengaluru

Track laying work for Metro’s Phase-II set to commence

Work relating to Phase-2 has commenced across five out of the six lines.

Published: 13th August 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Track laying work for the 72.1-km Phase-II of Metro has been entrusted to a Kolkata-based firm

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Track laying work for the 72.1-km Phase-II of Namma Metro is set to commence now. BMRCL awarded the contract to a Kolkata-based concern last week.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “The letter of authorisation for supply, laying, testing and commissioning of tracks for 72 km of Phase-II has been issued in favour of Texmaco Rail Engineering Ltd.” The contract is valued at Rs 521 crore.

Phase-II is an extension of all the four reaches of Phase-I and two new lines. The 72.1 km network to cost Rs 26,405 crore is spread across 61 stations and has a 13.79-km underground network. In addition, a 17-km Phase IIA network between KR Puram and Silk Board along with a Phase IIB 29-km line connecting the underground corridor to Kempe Gowda International Airport were added later.

Work relating to Phase-2 has commenced across five out of the six lines. Work on the underground Nagawara-Gottigere Line is yet to commence with the contract still being finalised.

Asked how track laying could be carried out without much of work completed, the MD said, “Some jobs can be done simultaneously. We need not wait until the work pertaining to all reaches are completed and then begin laying tracks.”

Phase-II and IIA have a completion deadline of March 2021. The stretches that comprise Phase-II are: Reach-1 extension - Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (15.5 km); Reach-2 extension - Mysuru Road station to Kengeri (6.46 km); Reach 3C - Nagasandra to Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (3.77 km); Reach 4B - Yelachenahalli Cross to Anjanapura Township (6.29 km); Reach 5 (new line) - RV Road to Bommasandra (18.82 km) and Reach 6 - (new line) Gottigere to Nagawara (21.25 km).

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangalore metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless