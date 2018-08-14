40 persons go missing every day in Karnataka, only half are traced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In Karnataka, on an average 40 persons go missing every day and only half of them are traced, indicate statistics from last 18 months, starting from January 2017 to June 2018. The missing persons include men, women, boys and girls.

The rate of women going missing has gone up with every year whereas the rate of tracing those women has come down. In contrast, the rate of missing men and the rate of tracing them have come down.

This was revealed in the affidavit filed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime), Office of the DG and IGP, before the Karnataka High Court on Monday.

The division bench of Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan and Justice H T Narendra Prasad adjourned the hearing of the suo motu case registered with regard to missing persons to September 3.

In the last 42 months, starting from 2015 to June 2018, a total of 51,429 persons went missing. The police department was able trace 37,496 of them. In 2015 and 2016, the success rate of tracing persons every day was better than in 2017 and 2018.

Over the first six months of 2018, the daily average number of missing women has gone up compared to previous years. On an average, daily, 23 went missing and only 13 were traced.

In 2016 and 2017 and first six months of 2018, the daily average number of missing men was 14. But the number traced every day fell with every year – to 11, 7 and 5, respectively.

As far as girls are concerned, both the average number of those who went missing and those who were traced everyday is nearly equal. The average of number of girls missing in a day is 3 (2015), 3 (2016), 2 (2017) and 2 (first half of 2018). The average number of those traced in a day is 2, 2, 1 and 1 respectively.

However, there is a positive trend in tracing missing boys. The daily averages of those who go missing and are traced have come down. From 2015 to the first six months of 2018, on a daily average, 5, 3, 2 and 2 boys, respectively, went missing. On an average, 4, 2, 1 and 1, respectively were the number traced.