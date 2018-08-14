Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru railway station slips to 11th spot in cleanliness survey

In the last ranking, released in 2017, the station was ranked 10th in the category.​

Published: 14th August 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru_railway

Bengaluru railway station.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the station cleanliness report released by Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday, Bengaluru’s Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station has slipped one spot to now occupy the 11th rank across A1 category stations that contribute over Rs 50 crore annually in revenue.
In the last ranking, released in 2017, the station was ranked 10th in the category.

This year, the cleanliness index was compiled by Quality Council of India after an independent survey of stations with inputs from passengers was carried out. Jodhpur station of the North Western Railway occupies the first rank this year among A1 category stations, while Marwar station ranks 1st in the A category stations nationally.

“This is the third such audit-cum-survey conducted by Railways to increase the level of cleanliness by identifying unclean spots/ gaps and to improve cleanliness standards, as also to propel healthy competition among railway stations:” an Indian Railways release stated.

“Cleanliness rankings will not only be a reward for stations that have done well but act as an impetus for further improvement for the ones that didn’t make it to the top rankings:” Goyal said in the statement.

The third report covers 407 stations, which include 75 stations in A1 and 332 in A categories. The parameters adopted for conducting the survey were: Evaluation of process of cleanliness in parking, main entry area, main platform, waiting room. A 24x7 control room was set up and images geo-tagged to monitor progress.

Zone-wise, South Western Railway, with 17 stations evaluated, managed to keep its ranking of 6th unchanged from last year. Mysore Railway Station from A category of railway stations (between `6-50 crore revenue) has been ranked 9th across the country in cleanliness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru railway Piyush Goyal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener