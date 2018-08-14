Bengaluru railway station slips to 11th spot in cleanliness survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the station cleanliness report released by Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday, Bengaluru’s Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station has slipped one spot to now occupy the 11th rank across A1 category stations that contribute over Rs 50 crore annually in revenue.

In the last ranking, released in 2017, the station was ranked 10th in the category.

This year, the cleanliness index was compiled by Quality Council of India after an independent survey of stations with inputs from passengers was carried out. Jodhpur station of the North Western Railway occupies the first rank this year among A1 category stations, while Marwar station ranks 1st in the A category stations nationally.

“This is the third such audit-cum-survey conducted by Railways to increase the level of cleanliness by identifying unclean spots/ gaps and to improve cleanliness standards, as also to propel healthy competition among railway stations:” an Indian Railways release stated.

“Cleanliness rankings will not only be a reward for stations that have done well but act as an impetus for further improvement for the ones that didn’t make it to the top rankings:” Goyal said in the statement.

The third report covers 407 stations, which include 75 stations in A1 and 332 in A categories. The parameters adopted for conducting the survey were: Evaluation of process of cleanliness in parking, main entry area, main platform, waiting room. A 24x7 control room was set up and images geo-tagged to monitor progress.

Zone-wise, South Western Railway, with 17 stations evaluated, managed to keep its ranking of 6th unchanged from last year. Mysore Railway Station from A category of railway stations (between `6-50 crore revenue) has been ranked 9th across the country in cleanliness.