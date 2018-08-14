Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Trees get cut right under BBMP’s nose?

Citizens observe trees being cut near corporation's head office; allege it's being done for visibility of hoardings.

Trees being cut from the top near BBMP head office

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Activists have drafted a letter to the forest cell, complaining about the two trees that are being cut, right next to the BBMP headquarters. They allege that, for visibility of an advertisement hoarding, the trees right opposite Hudson Circle, were being targeted. Peter Samson, one of the activists says,"The treetops are cut in portions over time and not in a single day, as that will invite protests by citizens. A few of us have asked the deputy conservator of forests to investigate the spot which is right next to their office."

Channappa who has been observing the spot told CE, "For a month, I have been noticing that the rain tree and mahogany tree are being cut slowly from the top. If the BBMP does not take action immediately, within a week the tree will be lost and more trees will be targeted. An FIR can be lodged against the culprits to prevent indiscriminate cutting." When CE followed up with deputy conservator of forests (east zone), Thimmappa, he denied of any such cutting of the trees. "I inspected the spot on Monday morning after receiving the complaint and found no issue.

No cutting or trimming has been done. If we get to know of such activities, we immediately take action but in this case it appears that only a few branches have fallen off." Emphasising on how the cutting has been done 'gradually', tree activist Hemant K, founder of NGO Save Green says," It is easily understood if branches have fallen off naturally or not. Often, blade marks of the tools are left behind if the branches have been cut illegally."

Further, he says it is advisable to approach the local police if the BBMP fails to take action. "People can complain and get a formal acknowledgement from the police station. This can be shown to the BBMP again to press for action. Forest officers are aware that they have the power but do not do so. The Lokayukta order has given that extra push towards protection of trees," adds Hemant. To prevent such instances of tree cutting, last year, Karnataka Lokayukta passed an order. It directs the BBMP Forest cell to take help of the jurisdictional police to remove hoardings and cancel the agency's license, if they are caught trying to increase their visibility, at the cost of cutting tree tops.

