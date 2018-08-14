Here’s why Bengaluru’s Dwarf Athletes feel short-changed

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Bengaluru's athletes participated in the Dwarf Games in Canada between August 4 and 12, 2017, little did they know that their excitement would be short-lived. That it would only add to their already existing struggles. The achievements by the 4'10" or shorter group are not appreciated or recognised by the government, they rue. Take the instance of Prakash M, 28, a badminton, shot put and discus player, who borrowed `3 lakh for his airfare, boarding, lodging, visa and other expenses. Without a job in hand, the 4' 4" dwarf says that for the last one year, he has been paying an interest of `4,000. “Finances are a huge problem.

I'm more than willing to work, but no one is ready to employ me,” says Prakash, who participated in the Dwarf Games in the US in 2013, and Ireland in 2009. “Taking a loan is routine for us. The government had given Rs 50,000 for the Games in 2009. In 2013, they took care of the airfare of Rs 1.75 lakh. But last year, they did nothing,” he says. He did hold a job at a store of a large sports chain as an inventory manager, but that lasted less than a year. “On a day-to-day basis, we struggle because of lack of income. And now, even if there are games, I don't want to participate because I will want to go and not have finances to fund the trip. Participating in last year's games has just left me repaying loans for a lifetime,” he rues.

Sports is a ‘big deal’, especially since that's pretty much what they look forward to in life. But Prakash says that they don't get the benefits and support that regular sportspersons do. “Even we represent the country and often bring home golds and silvers, but it's never appreciated. Regular sportsmen are given cash prizes, lands and houses. Here we are struggling to make a living.”

Gold chain and tali pawned

Shantha Kumar, 28, a D-group employee at a government hospital, pawned his wife's gold chain and tali just so that he could participate in the games. “The state government should have borne the costs. Before the elections, some ministers told us that we would receive `10 lakh. But after polls, the promise was forgotten.” Even though sports has been an integral part of their lives, the runner, discus and javelin player bluntly states that none of them are motivated to participate anymore.

Wife pleads for help Last year, Renu Kumar, a 3'5'' athlete and javelin throw player, took a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh, and not having a job, the loan amount has now multiplied to Rs 4 lakh. Renu (34) is dependent on his wife, who works as a domestic help in Domlur. “We are refused jobs because we aren't able to carry heavy loads and can't reach up to a certain height,” says Renu, who lost his job with the sports department when he requested for a long leave. His wife Sunitha sounds desperate: “We're in so much trouble, I don't even know when our struggles will end.”

I'm lucky to have a job Like the rest of them, Rajanna's complaint is the same – “We don't get the support that a regular sportsperson gets”. “For some games, the government supports us to an extent, for others, nothing,” he says. Rajanna, who runs a petty shop, says that others are not ‘lucky’ as he is. “Most of them don't have jobs and while away their time at home. Which is why they are are struggling with mental disturbances. Employers are dismissive, saying, “Since you don't have height, what work will do you?” he says.