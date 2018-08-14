Home Cities Bengaluru

No plastic flags in Bengaluru this Independence Day: MHA

While the sale of plastic flags is a yearly affair around August 15, this year, the MHA has said that the sale and manufacture of these flags is against provisions of the Flag Code of India 2002.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It might not be a good idea to buy Indian flags to adorn your car or desk this year if they are made of plastic. Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a strict advisory to all state governments to take action and ensure that plastic flags do not find their way to street corners or shops this year.

"There is affection and respect for the national flag but a perceptible lack of awareness is also prevalent among people as well as organisations/agencies of the government with regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to display of the national flag. Mass awareness programmes must be carried out in this regard," the advisory states.

Independence Day

