Now, signature campaign against shifting of Aero India from Bengaluru

Students flay Centre’s purported plan to shift show; NSUI plans rasta roko protest.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Mount Carmel College participating in a signature campaign on Monday against the purported plan to shift Aero India 2019 | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While leaders of the state Congress are attacking the BJP over purported plans to shift Aero India 2019 out of Bengaluru, the party’s student wing — NSUI — carried out a signature campaign in two colleges on Monday.

According to NSUI, signature campaign is only the beginning of a series of protests they plan to draw the attention of the Centre. Thousands of students of Mount Carmel College and Maharani’s College took part. “I have been seeing Aero India for the past five years and it is unfortunate that it is being shifted,” said Gagana, a student of Mount Carmel College. NSUI claims to have received close to 5,000 signatures. “The campaign is just the beginning of us sending a message to the Union government,” said Keerthi Ganesh, NSUI, state general secretary.

Members of the Youth Congress too held protests in the city. Holding posters of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a Sukhoi-30, they demanded that the minister drop plans of shifting the air show.
Members of NSUI will stage a rasta (road) roko on Tuesday. Jayander Shahi Rajput, Bengaluru district president of NSUI, told TNIE that they will block traffic on the road near Esteem Mall at 10.30 am. “We won’t disturb people travelling towards the airport ... we have decided to block the road leading to the city,” said Keerthi Ganesh, NSUI, state general secretary.

