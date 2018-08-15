Home Cities Bengaluru

CID inches closer to solving Kalburgi murder

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close to three years after the murder of Kannada scholar and researcher Dr MM Kalburgi, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is inching closer to solving the case as fresh leads have emerged during the questioning of the accused arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder.

READ| Expedite probe in Kalburgi, Gauri Lankesh murder cases: Karnataka deputy CM G Parameshwara

The SIT has reportedly shared crucial details that would help the CID solve the murder case. “During the interrogation of the arrested persons in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, it was found that some of them were directly and some indirectly involved in the Kalburgi murder case,” a SIT official said. It is learnt that the SIT has also provided the names and photographs of the suspected killers of Dr Kalburgi. A CID team is all set to leave for Dharwad in a few days.

Sources said the CID team will interact with Dr Kalburgi wife Umadevi and the artists who drew the sketches of the two suspects. Besides, they will also make a fresh analysis of the CCTV footage as they now have pictures of the suspects.

Dr Kalburgi was shot dead in his house in the morning of August 30, 2015. The ballistic reports in Gauri case had exposed that a 7.5 mm country-made pistol was used in both the murders as well as rationalist Govind Pansare.

