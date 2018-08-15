Coming back from Bengaluru airport? Avail last-mile connectivity from today

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beginning Wednesday, if you are heading from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to seven specific areas in the City, you can avail of the last mile connectivity service offered by BMTC through a tie-up with nearly 200 autos. An Android-based phone is all you need. The last mile feature has been made possible through a tie-up with a start-up firm Bykerr.

A senior BMTC official told The New Indian Express that the service has been planned initially on three Vayu Vajra routes: KIAS-4 (KIA to HAL Main Gate), KIAS-6 (KIA to Kadugodi) and KIAS-7A (KIA to HSR BDA Complex).

“We want to begin trial running them on an auspicious day. So, we have decided to launch them from August 15,” he said. Onward and return trips will be provided the last mile connectivity.

The end-to-end connectivity will be provided for airport passengers only from Halasuru, M G Road, Indira Nagar, Domlur, Old Airport Road and Jeevan Beema Nagar right now. “So, passengers who take these buses and alight at any of these bus stops enroute can avail this facility,” said Hiranmay Mallick, CEO of Bykerr.

The service will begin at 9 am from the airport on August 15 and the first 72 customers will be offered free last mile connectivity.

“On the launch day, the service will run only in the direction from the airport to the specified areas,” Mallick said. Passengers can download the ‘Bykerr’ app to book their autos. “The driver details and vehicle numbers will be sent to them like is being done in the case of cab aggregators now. We will include bikes and cabs shortly and electric rickshaws in future,” he added.

A maximum distance of 5 km will be covered and the auto fares range from a minimum of Rs 29 to a maximum of Rs 65, Mallick said. It can be paid as cash to the driver or paid online through cards. Bykerr visited the areas and roped in individual rickshaw drivers. Bykerr has provided 10,000 rides already from Indira Nagar, Swami Vivekananda and Baiyappanahalli Metro stations.