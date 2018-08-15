Home Cities Bengaluru

Coming back from Bengaluru airport? Avail last-mile connectivity from today

A maximum distance of 5 km will be covered and the auto fares range from a minimum of Rs 29 to a maximum of Rs 65 .

Published: 15th August 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beginning Wednesday, if you are heading from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to seven specific areas in the City, you can avail of the last mile connectivity service offered by BMTC through a tie-up with nearly 200 autos. An Android-based phone is all you need. The last mile feature has been made possible through a tie-up with a start-up firm Bykerr.

A senior BMTC official told The New Indian Express that the service has been planned initially on three Vayu Vajra routes: KIAS-4 (KIA to HAL Main Gate), KIAS-6 (KIA to Kadugodi) and KIAS-7A (KIA to HSR BDA Complex).

“We want to begin trial running them on an auspicious day. So, we have decided to launch them from August 15,” he said. Onward and return trips will be provided the last mile connectivity.
The end-to-end connectivity will be provided for airport passengers only from Halasuru, M G Road, Indira Nagar, Domlur, Old Airport Road and Jeevan Beema Nagar right now. “So, passengers who take these buses and alight at any of these bus stops enroute can avail this facility,” said Hiranmay Mallick, CEO of Bykerr.

The service will begin at 9 am from the airport on August 15 and the first 72 customers will be offered free last mile connectivity.

“On the launch day, the service will run only in the direction from the airport to the specified areas,” Mallick said. Passengers can download the ‘Bykerr’ app to book their autos. “The driver details and vehicle numbers will be sent to them like is being done in the case of cab aggregators now. We will include bikes and cabs shortly and electric rickshaws in future,” he added.

A maximum distance of 5 km will be covered and the auto fares range from a minimum of Rs 29 to a maximum of Rs 65, Mallick said. It can be paid as cash to the driver or paid online through cards. Bykerr visited the areas and roped in individual rickshaw drivers. Bykerr has provided 10,000 rides already from Indira Nagar, Swami Vivekananda and Baiyappanahalli Metro stations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bykerr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss