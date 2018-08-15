Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang of six robs people after offering lift in Bengaluru, nabbed

With the arrests, seven cases which were recently reported in South-East division were solved.  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Parappana Agrahara Police have arrested a gang of six for robbing people after offering a lift in their car. With the arrests, seven cases which were recently reported in South-East division were solved.  

Police have also seized two cars and gold chains weighing 84 grams from them. Nagendra alias Naga (22), Venkatesh (20), Vijay Kumar (31), all residents of Hosur in Tamil Nadu, and Basavaraj (26) of Anekal were arrested on Sunday.

A senior police officer said a special team was formed to nab the accused after one of the robbery cases took place at Electronics City on July 27.

Complainant R Karthik, a software engineer at a private firm, stated that he was waiting for a bus to go to Hosur when the gang came in a car and offered him a lift. After travelling for some distance, the gang threatened him with a knife and snatched his mobile phone, gold chain and two rings.

They even snatched his debit card and withdrew  Rs 15,000 from a Federal Bank ATM at Balagaranahalli and threatened to shoot him if he filed a complaint.  

Four of the suspects were arrested after the complaint and they revealed about the other two during interrogation.

The gang has confessed that they were also involved in similar crimes at Hebbagodi, Sarjapura, Sudduguntepalya, Mahadevapura and Thalaghattapura police station limits.

