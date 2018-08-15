Home Cities Bengaluru

In sickness or in health, gift a plant

Here are some reasons why plants could be a great present for your loved and dear ones.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Plants are unique in that they are appropriate for gifting even on more sober occasions.

By Mayukhini Pande
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an age of consumerism, shopping and gifting at a click of a mouse, the act of sending someone a sapling or a plant is thankfully still considered a noble way of showing concern to not only that person but the environment as well. Here are some reasons why this practice is still going strong:

Corporates driving trend

With more corporations laying stress on sustainability, what they choose to gift on the numerous occasions is no longer a trivial question. Pooja, a senior corporate professional, chose green giveaways for a conference she and her company organised because she thought it was a great way to make their behind-the-scenes sustainability practices more visible.

Govind, a communications manager with a multinational IT firm, also noticed that it sets off a healthy trend of people keeping plants on their desks and made their office space greener. With stricter corporate policies on what can be accepted as gifts, plants are a safer bet.

Young and green

There have been several instances when youngsters, gave a pass to big fat weddings and its exhibitionist giveaways, and instead chose to merely plant or gift saplings. Young parents are opting for green kits as return gifts for their kid’s birthday parties. One would have expected love for all things plants and green to come from the older generation, but this favouring of plants by the young is a pleasant surprise.

Push to innovate

With the young and trendy showing an interest in plants, the horticultural industry which had hitherto been traditional is also facing the heat to innovate. Gifting is as much about packaging and aesthetics as about what’s inside. This has given rise to niche businesses that combine gifting sensibilities with plant knowledge. Products that are more than just potted plants are also catching urban fancy. One of the top trending e-commerce google keywords last January was ‘terrariums’ – a creative arrangement of plants inside glass containers.

A plant for every occasion

Most gifts are designed for celebrations. But plants are unique in that they are appropriate for gifting even on more sober occasions, like memorials, get-well-soon messages or rendering that long-pending apology to someone.

Across cultures, plants are associated with positive meanings and symbolism, so that no matter what the occasion, there will be a plant for it, whether it is Peace Lilies for condolences or Jade plant for a housewarming.

Living Gifts

Plants are getting more popular as a choice of gifts, especially among urban Indians. It seems to them these are still more meaningful alternatives to the mass-produced knickknacks that get passed around as gifts.

Two basic rules

So if you are contemplating gifting plants, here are two basic rules. First, where are they likely to keep it. If it is going to be a typical office with little natural light, choose a low-light plant, like Pothos. Second, who are you gifting it to? If, say, your girlfriend is a first-timer, you might want to propose to her with a hardy plant that lasts as long as your love! I’d recommend a Mother-in-law’s-tongue (snake plant), though the name can make her a tad uncomfortable!

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Plants Gifts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss