Independence Day week sees 49 per cent spike in Travel bookings from Bengaluru

Popular destinations include Goa, Kerala, Thailand, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Travelling to your hometown or for a vacation is the perfect getaway from your daily monotonous working life, especially when Independence Day is here. Travel agencies have seen a huge spike this week as compared to the previous weeks.  

According to a data received from Cleartrip, there has been a 49 per cent increase in the number of air travel bookings during the Independence Day week. Some of the most popular domestic destinations are Kochi, Kolkata, Goa, Visakhapatnam and Patna while the international destinations include Thailand, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Chicago.

Though it is off season for a beach holiday considering the monsoons, Goa retains its leading spot among the air bookings. Tourists are, instead, heading to spice plantations, green treks, and waterfalls.
There are people who are travelling to finish their personal commitments during this week.

Swathi Iyer, an HR employee at an IT firm planned her engagement on the 18th to make it easier for her friends and family to attend the function. “It’s a long week and bit more relaxed so it just made sense to organise everything without having to compromise much on work,” she says.

According to ixigo, another travel portal, Bengaluru is one of the top five cities observed with the highest spike in travel along with Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. The company has attributed the hike to the Independence Day sales of major airlines.

