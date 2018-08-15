Tale of my two doggos – Boo and Daisy

Urmila Biswas By

BENGALURU: I still remember the time I found an abandoned Pomeranian in a park. My family and I took him in and named him Ginger. We soon found a home for him with our family friends. We already had a dog at that point and couldn’t keep another one.

Ten years later, the same family got a Shih Tzu puppy who they named Boo. Ginger had enjoyed a solo reign in their house for over a decade and did not take kindly to Boo. After efforts at try and socialise the two dogs for over a month, they finally decided to find another home for Boo.

My parents had called them over for lunch and they came accompanied by Boo (with his bowls, toys, bed etc.). After lunch, they started leaving our house without Boo. As we reminded them about him, they started laughing and said that he was ours now and here to stay. They then explained the circumstances to us. They were obviously heartbroken about letting him go but were at least happy in the knowledge that they were giving him away to a family where he would be loved.

We maintain that till date, no one has given us a better gift in any form. Boo is now 8.5 years old.

New member enters home

Daisy, a Spitz was abandoned on the roads near my house. I still remember her pristine and white fur even then. We gradually saw her fur get matted, tick-ridden and her health deteriorating. She always had a very hopeless expression on her face. We had vet visits, got her de-matted and gave her the necessary shots. We decided to get her ready for adoption. But we ended up fostering her for over a month and then decided to keep her as our second child.

Daisy, having come off the streets, would look for any outlet to escape the first few weeks. So we had to be extra careful not to leave our door or gate open at any point as we don’t ever tie our doggos up. But now, even if the door or gate is left wide open, Daisy will not step out of the house.

Daisy is still wary of people. She only allows my mother, sister and me to hug her, kiss her and roll on the floor with her. And we feel special to have gained that trust in her.

Boo who is six years now, does not eat dinner unless he’s fed. When he’s hungry, he looks at me and keeps barking. I have to then feed him with my hands. Boo and Daisy have become best friends.

Boo sits up on his hind legs with his two paws in the air every time he wants to get a cuddle or when he’s being scolded and wants to look cute so that we forgive him. Daisy puts her face in our laps and anytime you keep your face near her, she ensures to cover it with licks. They are like babies and you find yourself falling in love with them even more with each passing day.

Kids who never grow up

Pets need your constant love and care. Hence, it is important that people don’t gift each other pets or go get them on an impulse. They need to be prepared to put in the time and energy to give them the proper care that they deserve. When you have a pet, you realise how dependent they are on you for their very survival. With this realisation, comes a strong feeling of protection towards them and the desire to give them the best you can. Taking care of my doggos made me more aware of the plight of the strays on the roads.