Home Cities Bengaluru

Where’s security for those who guard us 24X7?

On the 72nd Independence Day, City Express talks to the people who guard us round-the-clock despite their daily struggle with meagre salaries, no living quarters and long working hours.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

N Sathish Kumar (Photo| Shriram B N/EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Independence Day, we honour our freedom fighters, and salute the Army, Air Force and the Navy protecting us. Yet, we spare no thought to the security guards who are at our doorstep, keeping us safe 24x7. They work long hours, sometimes even more than 20 hours a day, for a meagre salary that can range anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

Often, they have no homes to stay and make do by sleeping on the streets, under the stairs of the apartments they serve or in a room that doubles as a storage space. 40-year-old N Sathish Kumar at Malleswaram has been working for 16 years, after running away from home in Holenarasipur. With dreams of entering the army, Satish was, unfortunately, two inches too short and couldn't make it – forcing him to take up the duty of a guard.

He works a 12-hour shift for a salary of Rs 7,000 and then does another 12-hour night shift at a nearby temple for another Rs 6,000 to manage his expenses. He has no place to stay and so sleeps on the street while on duty for three hours every day after a police inspection past 12 am.

Without complaining, Sathish pursues his passion of travelling. He has nowhere in particular to go, so he goes to Tirupathi. "My routine is duty, sleep and food, and repeat," says a spirited Sathish. He does hope that the situation improves, even after 16 years of endless toil. "I have no family but everyone here knows I am sincere. I have seen guards who drink away all that they have because life is hard. But, we need to be strong and find contentment," he says.

This job places no age limits, so 75-year old Ismail is employed. He has been working 24X7 for eight years at an apartment in Rajaji Nagar, and earns a mere Rs 5,000 per month per 12-hour shift. He struggles to meet his basic needs but hopes his family of four in Shivamogga can survive on their own by doing odd jobs. "It is good when I visit them every three months. Most of my savings is spent on travel and if I have anything left, I send it to my family," he says. Ismail had to take up this job after losing his small business on spices. “90 per cent of the guards struggle to make ends meet,” he says.

ATM security guard Vijay Kumar at Sheshadripuram earns Rs 8,000 for a 12-hour shift every month, and is forced to live with his parents along with his wife and two children in a small room in Yeshwanthpur. “We stay up trying to protect people but nobody helps us,” he says. He was forced to buy a Rs 500-shoe and the company deducted Rs 900 from his salary for the uniform. “We have no other choice but to obey.”

Salary for a 12-hour shift:
Rs 5,000- Rs 10,000
Not able to meet expenses, many work 24x7
Uniform and shoe expenses are deducted from salary

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss