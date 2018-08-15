Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman raped in star Bengaluru hotel, say police

On Sunday night, the woman had checked into a room at the hotel on Richmond Road.

Published: 15th August 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ashoknagar police, who are investigating the case of rape of a 32-year-old woman guest in a four-star hotel, have analysed CCTV footage and said it was not a honey trap as claimed by the hotel.

The police said the complainant did go to the room of the accused Manish Kumar Singh, but he allegedly forced her for sexual favours. As she tried to raise an alarm, he allegedly raped her.

On Sunday night, the woman had checked into a room at the hotel on Richmond Road and Singh had struck a conversation with her in the lift. Her room was on the second floor and they exchanged phone numbers in the lift as Singh offered to help her, asking her to contact him if she needed anything.

The police officer said on Tuesday the woman, who works in an multi-national company in Indore, gave her statement before the police that Singh was trying to escape from the crime saying that she had demanded money after the incident.

Singh was not an employee on August 12 when the incident happened as he was to report for duty on August 13. “His offer stands cancelled due to the case. We are co-operating with the police,” a hotel spokesperson said.

