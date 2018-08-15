Would love to ask murakami about his cat obsession: Sandhya Ravishankar

By Express News Service

Author of Karunanidhi: A Life in Politics, Sandhya Ravishankar says that the five-part series of autobiographical books in Tamil by late DMK chief M Karunanidhi was a delight to read because of the lyrical prose and the stalwart’s humour

BENGALURU: In conversation with CityExpress, the author says she wanted to meet Gabriel Garcia Marquez and was saving up for it, but now that he’s no more, she would love to meet Haruki Murakami and ask him about his cat obsession. From her favourite author to her favourite character, Sandhya Ravishankar talks about her love for books wit CE.

Excerpts:

Your favourite book of all time and why? Could you quote a passage?

My favourite book of all time is 100 Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. A small vivid passage that I will never forget, simply due to its extraordinary visualisation is this –

“A trickle of blood came out under the door, crossed the living room, went out into the street, continued on in a straight line across the uneven terraces, went down steps and climbed over curbs, passed along the Street of the Turks, turned a corner to the right and another to the left, made a right angle at the Buendía house, went in under the closed door, crossed through the parlor, hugging the walls so as not to stain the rugs, went on to the other living room, made a wide curve to avoid the dining-room table, went along the porch with the begonias, and passed without being seen under Amaranta’s chair as she gave an arithmetic lesson to Aureliano José, and went through the pantry and came out in the kitchen, where Úrsula was getting ready to crack thirty-six eggs to make bread.”

“Holy Mother of God!” Úrsula shouted.”

Your favourite fictional character and why?

I absolutely love the character Saladin Chamcha in Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses. A comic, villainous character with deep emotions hidden behind a laughable and seemingly harmless exterior is an extraordinary creation of the author. Rushdie is a master of the art of imbuing every aspect of his characters – from their names to intricate descriptions of their mannerisms to their dialogues – with mixed messages, every one of which is relevant to the character. And that is perhaps why Saladin Chamcha delights me, because he is a shameless yes-man, a pretentious Anglophile, a ‘devil’ nurturing hatred in his heart and a selfish migrant whose only thought is for himself. Rushdie writes all of us into his novels.

Few lines you got from a book, which you would never forget?

There is one very powerful line in the book Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit by Jeanette Winterson which I can never forget, perhaps because I am a romantic at heart. “I want someone who will destroy and be destroyed by me.”

Five top books released in 2017, according to you?

I have not had the time to read many books of late, thanks to all the political developments in Tamil Nadu and my having had to report on them. Apart from my journalistic work, I spent many months in 2017 reading the five-part Nenjukku Needhi (Justice for the Heart) series of autobiographical books in Tamil by the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi. These books have been an utter delight to read thanks to the lyrical prose and the late Chief Minister’s characteristic wit and humour.

But here are some books that I have managed to read in 2017.

1. The Golden House by Salman Rushdie (published 2017)

2. Colourless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage by Haruki Murakami (published 2014)

3. The Panama Papers by Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier published 2016

4. Haunted by Fire by Mythili Sivaraman (published 2013)

5. One Shot by Lee Child (published 2005)

One book you would want a first edition of and why?

I would love to own the first edition of Pablo Neruda’s Twenty Love Poems and A Desperate Song. In fact, I intend to learn Spanish someday simply so that I can read the original works of these great South American poets and authors.

Which author would you like to have tea with and what would you talk about?

Well, I wanted to meet Gabriel Garcia Marquez and was saving up for a trip to Colombia. Now that he is unfortunately no more, I would love to meet Haruki Murakami and ask him about his cat obsession.

One advice you would give to your favourite author, and one you would give to terrible writers?

I have authored only one book and a biography at that, so I have no advice to offer to anyone, really. I do hope though that more people would pick up the habit of reading and buying books rather than using Kindle or reading online. It is distressing to see that many young millennials that I have met are not in the habit of reading at all.

Which books would you take with you on a solo holiday?

On a solo holiday, my pick would be light reading – Lee Child, Mary Higgins Clark and the like.

Your one guilty-pleasure read?

Haha, I have no guilt in reading any book.

One fictional character you go to when you need a friend?

Hercule Poirot, the obsessive-compulsive Belgian detective created by Agatha Christie.

What is one quality of a book you wish people would have?

The quality of being comforting – that is something most people do not have but which books never fail to deliver on.

One book you wish was never written, and why?

No comments.

What is one thing you cannot tolerate when you are reading?

People attempting to engage me in conversation.

Your favourite reading nook?

On my bed, propped up on my elbows.