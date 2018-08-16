Capturing simple truths and beauties of life

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s said that the best things in life come in small packages. The artist Runa Biswas, who is doing her first solo show, says, “14 ml is the capacity of the colour tubes that we use, but what comes out of that small package goes on to create some of the biggest artistic achievements. When I look back at life, it was not the big things but the smaller ones that gave me happiness such as small acts of courage and the rains pitter-pattering on the tin roof.” The 42-year-old is displaying 24 artworks for this series ‘Life in 4 ml’.

The show has artworks in different media including watercolour, acrylics, ink, Conte drawings and mixed media. “I have always been a quiet and shy person. I have observed life and experiences of other people around me. So, through this series, I try to express my perspective towards life. The work showcases different aspects of life such as challenges in childhood and old age, relationship between a brother and sister and journey of a couple getting to know each other and then getting married,” she says, hoping that such small contributions of artists will bring out truths of life and a change in society.

Born and brought up in Kolkata, the artist says she’s seen both the lively spirit of people and their misery. “These symbolic pieces also try to show challenges of people who have become widows at a young age. I have interacted with them and with people living in slums close to my house in Kolkata. I grew up observing their lives and I have thus tried to create a narrative through my work,” she says. One of her works also shows the changing the political scenarios and the impact it has on a common man. Her work is displayed on canvases of different sizes including 2×1.5 feet and 20×14 inches. “While working on the series, I started with some small work. I have given more importance to composition and the subject over the medium,” she says.

Runa says she’s found working on this series very satisfying and hence, has decided to continue her work on it. Runa has done a five-year diploma course from Rabindra Bharati University, along with this, she has also done a course in finance.

The exhibition is on till August 16 at Art Houz, Vasanth Nagar.