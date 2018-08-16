Country’s first 150-tonne electric truck delivered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) BEML on Wednesday handed over the country's first indigenously developed 150-tonne electric dump truck to the South Eastern Coal Fields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited for use in its Gevra project in Korba in Chhattisgarh. BEML Chairman and Managing Director, Deepak Kumar Hota handed over the delivery of the truck that will address the growing demand for higher capacity equipment in the mining industry.

"The truck has an eco-friendly emission certified engine with electronic fuel management system to deliver maximum power, a wide body design, higher volumetric capacity and a low loading height that ensures high stability and productivity," BEML said in a statement.