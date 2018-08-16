Differently-abled filmmaker Hemanth Kumar killed in road accident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old differently-abled man and a short filmmaker died in a road accident in Nelamangala traffic police station limits on the outskirts of the city, on Tuesday night.

The deceased is identified as Hemanth Kumar, a resident of Machohalli off Magadi Road. His friend Virendra has sustained injuries in the accident. Kumar has directed and acted in a few Kannada short films.

Police said that Hemanth Kumar, who didn’t have both his hands, was coming from Tumakuru to the city on Tuesday night, along with Virendra. At Viranjanipura near Nelamangala, Virendra lost control over the bike and rammed into the road median. Kumar sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot while Virendra was shifted to hospital.

“It was found that the bike was altered by Hemanth Kumar so that he could ride using his legs. We are investigating to know whether he was riding the bike when the mishap occurred, though Virendra has made a statement that he was riding the bike,” the Nelamangala traffic police said.